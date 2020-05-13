Land swap paves way for SH 90 access to justice center

Items related to the new justice and business center dominated the Grimes County May 6 commissioners court meeting. Those included a land exchange, proactive emergency funding and naming the facility. Commissioner Barbara Walker was not present.

Commissioners approved moving ahead with a fee-simple land exchange agreement with Jim Westmoreland. The exchange will allow construction of a county road to gain access to the justice center from SH 90, north of FM 149.

Preliminary figures based on the Grimes Central Appraisal District tax valuation describe the value-for-value exchange of 14.5 acres of county property for a 9-acre strip 100-feet wide and 1,000-feet long.

Each party will be responsible for surveys and title policies. According to County Attorney Jon C. Fultz, it is a “real estate transaction like any other except the exchange of money.”

The commissioners, Fultz, and Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walked discussed setting the road as a private drive or a public road, reserves, additional access points to the road, and traffic control. During that discussion Judge Joe Fauth reminded that the intent of the second road was to “unload the traffic off 149.”

Emergency funding discussed

Ben Rosenberg with U.S. Capital Advisors presented a timetable of events, debt service schedule and tax rate analysis for a $3 million loan to cover the justice center construction. His presentation was in response to Auditor Mary Nichols’ recommendation April 15 to borrow funds in anticipation of slow property tax collections due to COVID-19 and to ensure the county’s ability to meet the $2,644,929.74 payroll, October - December 2020.

According to Rosenberg, seven national-regional banks and three local banks are ready to bid.

Rosenberg said, “Based on your current values with no increase in values, at the 2% interest rate, your effect on the tax rate is 1.7 cents for your next fiscal year going seven.”

Commissioner Phillip Cox questioned why the county would borrow money. Judge Joe Fauth described the inquiry as “exploratory” and “proactive” because of the unknowns related to the state’s 3.5% property tax cap, decreased sales tax, and slow-pay property taxes.

Cox stated that the justice center construction funds are “in the bank” and that the $9 million in Fund Balance was “specifically for emergencies.”

Cox asked, “Why would we borrow $3 million when we have the money, and penalize the taxpayer with having to pay that money back plus the interest?”

Commissioner David Dobyanski viewed the loan as “an insurance policy,” and Commissioner Chad Mallett considered the presentation “informative” but agreed with Cox that the Fund Balance covers emergencies.

Fauth said, “I don’t believe we’re in a panic situation as we try to figure out what our options are.”

The name game

Commissioners postponed naming the new justice center until Commissioner Walker could be present. This was the topic’s third time on the agenda, and Walker’s third absence presumably due to COVID-19.

Project Manager Al Peeler indicated the time to order signage was fast approaching. Fauth said naming the facility was due “serious consideration.”

After the recent presentation about the county’s namesake, Jesse Grimes, Commissioner David Dobyanski favored the Jesse Grimes Justice Center, but Cox preferred avoiding controversy by not naming the building after an individual. He thought precedent had been set because all county-owned buildings begin with Grimes County.

Cox said, “I recommend we call it the Grimes County Justice and Business Center, the very description of what it is.”

Tabling the item, Fauth said the court looks forward to hearing Walker’s thoughts about the name.