Mower discovers ATV

A city of Navasota employee discovered an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) while mowing a water-line right-of-way Wednesday, May 6.

Navasota Police Lieutenant Mike Mize said the employee was using a pivot shredder, and after shredding heavy brush, noticed a portion of the ATV. Mize said Navasota Police Officers arrived on scene to assist in removing the partially disassembled ATV from the brush.

Mize stated the ATV identification number is being processed to determine who it belongs to.