Local seniors receive essentials

While the world scrambles to adjust to life during the COVID-19 pandemic, many times senior citizens get lost in the shuffle.

Essential employees are going to work, parents are juggling to provide for their families and many also take on the role of teacher. There’s a mad dash to compete for essential items on empty shelves of stores that remain open.

During this time there are seniors that have someone call or visit them to ensure they have everything they need however, there are many seniors who are left to fend for themselves.

The community now, more than ever, need to rally around the senior citizens and ensure they are taken care of, not only during this crisis, but all the time. Helping a senior can be as simple as when you deliver a bag of groceries to your loved one, deliver a bag to their neighbor as well. Reach out to senior living communities and see if you can assist someone that may not have family nearby.

Friends of Grimes County desired to help by supplying seniors with essential items. Despite countless efforts to purchase items, they were simply not being sold in bulk due to the high demand and shortage of products at this time.

Dianna Westmoreland with Friends of Grimes County stopped in to pick up a barbecue meal at Mallett Brothers Barbeque in Navasota and visited with owner Greg Mallett who volunteered to see if he could order the essential supplies.

Mallett not only was able to obtain the supplies, but he also chose to donate them. He also donated containers to separate donations of beans and rice.

Westmoreland and a group of volunteers delivered the items Monday, April 20, to 42 Place and Buckingham Gardens, both senior citizen communities in Navasota. They will be dispersed to the residents in need.

Whether you have millions to give or just a morsel to spare, remember sharing with your community in a time of need can be a blessing to someone.