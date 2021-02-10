Maynard sworn in as new treasurer

New county Treasurer Thomas (Tom) Maynard was sworn in by County Judge Joe Fauth Feb. 4 at the Grimes County courthouse. The ceremony was attended by the Treasurer’s office staff, other elected officials and Maynard’s wife, Geneva. Maynard was born in Navasota and graduated from Navasota High School and Texas A&M University. With the exception of a few years in San Antonio and Waco, Maynard has lived in the Navasota-Bryan-College Station area most of his life and currently resides in Grimes County.

In the banking industry for 43-plus years, Maynard brings a wealth of experience in financial analysis and budgeting and understands both the operations and lending side of banking.

He said, “Management, people management, and trying to get the best out of people is what I’ve always liked to do.”