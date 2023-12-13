NISD announces Dacus resignation

Navasota High School has begun the search for a new athletic director and head football coach after Navasota Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick announced the resignation of Casey Dacus Dec. 8.

Dacus took over the program in 2018 and led the Rattlers to a 36-31 record.

“I’ve been here for six years now and feel like it’s time for someone else to take the reins and inject some new blood into the athletic program,” Dacus said in the press release. “I want to thank Navasota ISD for the opportunity to ‘come home’ to coach. While we didn’t win as many games as we would have liked, I am proud of the work that was done and our accomplishments over the last six years.” During his tenure Dacus partnered with the Navasota ISD Board of Trustees to help facilitate numerous upgrades throughout the district to ensure top-notch facilities for all athletes. Upgrades included renovating the baseball and softball field with turf, new lighting, seating, concession stand etc.

A new eight-court tennis facility with lights was also constructed. New turf, renovated track, new video scoreboard and sound system were added to Rattler Stadium. Gyms at Navasota High School and Navasota Junior High also received renovations.

During his time in Navasota, Dacus has seen four programs earn their first playoff wins including volleyball, softball and boys’ and girls’ soccer. He also helped navigate the program through the challenges of COVID-19.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to Coach Dacus for his service to our Navasota ISD community and to the Navasota Rattler Athletic Program over the past six years,” said Musick. “Coach Dacus has led the Rattler program with integrity, class and high expectations. We wish Coach Dacus and his family nothing but the best in whatever their next chapter is and know that they will continue to build upon a strong foundation.”

Musick said the search for the next athletic director and head football coach will begin immediately. During the transition, Assistant AD, Coach Tommy Gates, will serve as Interim/acting athletic director through the end of the search process and the new AD/head coach begins in the spring.