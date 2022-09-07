Monkeypox reports FALSE

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

Navasota Examiner received reports of a case of Monkeypox in Navasota.

Examiner staff reached out to Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III, Grimes County Emergency Management Coordinator David Lilly and Navasota Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Katkoski, who all confirmed the reports are FALSE. Katkoski and Lilly reached out to medical authorities who said they have no record of any reported cases in Navasota or Grimes County.

What is Monkeypox?

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and Monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.

Monkeypox was discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research. Despite being named “Monkeypox,” the source of the disease remains unknown. However, African rodents and non-human primates (like monkeys) might harbor the virus and infect people.

The first human case of Monkeypox was recorded in 1970. Prior to the 2022 outbreak, Monkeypox had been reported in people in several central and western African countries. Previously, almost all Monkeypox cases in people outside of Africa were linked to international travel to countries where the disease commonly occurs or through imported animals. These cases occurred on multiple continents.

There have been 19,962 total confirmed monkeypox/ orthopoxvirus cases in the United States and 1,730 confi rmed cases in Texas.

Monkeypox symptoms

People with Monkeypox get a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth. The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy. Other symptoms of Monkeypox can include: fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache, respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough). You may experience all or only a few symptoms. Sometimes, people have flulike symptoms before the rash while others get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.

How long do monkeypox symptoms last?

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus. If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash 1-4 days later.

Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

How it spreads

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact, including: Direct contact with Monkeypox rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with Monkeypox. Touching objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by someone with Monkeypox. Contact with respiratory secretions. For more information about Monkeypox, visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/ monkeypox/index.html.