Musick nominated for Superintendent of the Year

Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to nominate Dr. Stu Musick as Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year during the regular board meeting April 17.

“Every year TASB takes nominations for Superintendent of the Year and we think a whole lot of our superintendent here,” explained NISD Board President Greg Mock. “So, this year we decided to nominate Dr. Musick.”

Board member Trisha Harris publicly read the nomination letter submitted by the board to TASB. “The crisp new paint in the superintendent’s office was a welcomed change from the drab, dreary color that had garnished the walls for quite some time,” she read. “It was a welcomed change and a sign of many more things to change for the better at NISD.”

The letter continued with the story of when Musick was named the lone finalist for superintendent. Although not finalized, he asked permission to paint the superintendent’s office. He purchased paint with his own money and he and his wife gave the office a fresh new coat.

“It set a tone and a vision for the future of NISD. Navasota ISD has been blessed with several good superintendents and a few exceptionally great ones. Dr. Stu Musick falls in the latter. Since his arrival here as a candidate for superintendent, Dr. Musick has brought a level of true professionalism that has resonated and cascaded down through the entire district.”

As Musick listened with teary eyes, the nomination letter detailed accomplishments at NISD under his leadership including helping the district pass a $55 million bond, renovating the historic rock gym and Brosig Auditorium, and bringing the district to a “B” accountability rating and obtaining recognition as a District of Innovation.

Brule Gym Renovation

NISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez stated Brule Gym renovations are nearing completion.

The gym is approximately 95% complete and includes resurfacing the rubber court surface that was originally built in the 1980’s; new lighting and bleachers, removing suspended ceiling tiles, renovating the bathrooms with new fixtures, repurposing previous locker rooms and coaches’ offices into maintenance offices, refurbishing the entryway with new floor coating, water fountain and more.

Renovations of the gym were part of the $55 million bond approved by voters in 2017. Budget for the renovations was set at $1.5 million however Gonzalez said the project came in well under budget at approximately $450,000.

Teachers contract terminated

Board members approved the proposed mid-contract termination for Daniel Byrd, a former science teacher at Navasota High School. Effective immediately he is placed on suspension without pay.

Byrd was arrested March 23, on a warrant by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for distribution and possession of child pornography. Navasota ISD immediately placed Byrd on administrative leave when they learned of his arrest.

Teacher resignations, hires

Among the resignations accepted by NISD Board Members is that of Navasota High School Head Volleyball Coach Susan Foy.

Other resignations include at the high school - Eric Brown, Life Skills; Catherine Hayes, Culinary Arts; Samantha Anaya, English; and Morgan Sewell, Special Education, coach.

Navasota Junior High - Katie King, Science; Ashlyn Derrett, Art; Brittany Stewart, Math; Kathryn Frock, Math.

High Point Elementary - Katie Schares, Kindergarten; Sara Maher, PRE-K; Robyn Thomas, Special Education; and Madison Mason, Kindergarten.

Four faculty members announced retirement including Rebecca Madison, RN at John C. Webb Elementary; Sue Ambrus, Head Start Liaison at John C. Webb Elementary, Wyvetta Franklin, Director of Child Nutrition at Central Office and Nancy Bouliane, Librarian at Navasota High School.

New hires include at Navasota High School - Jacob Pitzer, Biology; Jeffrey Wolfe, Physics. Navasota Junior High - Elizabeth Schuelke, History; April Kleiber, Counselor; Henry Kerl, Math, coach; High Point Elementary - Christina Veillon, 4th RLA; John C. Webb Elementary - Sarah Fleming, First Grade.

Public Comments

Navasota High School Principal Kristi Ramsey addressed to board about teacher retention. “I come before you with upmost respect for each and every one of you and I appreciate everything you do for the students of this district. But tonight, I am coming before you to represent the teachers of Navasota ISD. We have some of the best teachers at Navasota High School, and I am sure all these principals behind me would say the same thing about their staff as well.”

Ramsey said the teachers are dedicated and hardworking. She said she is concerned because the district is losing great teachers each year. “I have been here a long time and we have always had a bit of a retention problem due to our geographical location and close proximity to Texas A&M. I’ve always felt like we were a training ground for some of the larger district around us, and we’ve always struggled to compete with our neighbors and their salary scales. However, the times have changed, the gap has widened, and our economy has worsened. These factors are having devastating affects on our schools.

Ramsey said over the last 2 years she has lost so many very talented teachers because they have to look elsewhere to make more money to be able to make ends meet. “They come to me and they cry,” she explained. “They don’t want to go, but they can’t afford to stay. I’ve also been faced with the challenges of running a school that has multiple classrooms without a teacher, and I often can’t even attract one to interview. I don’t really understand all the ins and outs of school finance, but I come before you tonight to say that we have got to find a way to keep our most valuable resources which is our teachers. They are the lifeblood of our district and our community.”

Board member Paul Malek asked that the discussion be placed on the May agenda so the board can legally discuss the issue.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m.