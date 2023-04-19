Suspects sought in burglary

Navasota Police are searching for suspects responsible for burglarizing a local convenience store Wednesday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m. April 12, officers responded to an alarm at TJ’s Grocery and Market, at the 900 block of South LaSalle Street. Review of the video system shows three masked suspects enter the building and steal cigarettes and money.

Anyone with information about the burglary are urged to contact Navasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.