Navasota closes City Hall, Library

The city of Navasota announced the closure of City Hall and the Navasota Public Library to the public in a press release issued Wednesday, April 1.

Closure went into effect Thursday, April 2, however the City will continue to provide all services and respond to emergency calls. In an updated press release, City Manager Brad Stafford stated City Hall and the library will remain closed through April 30 unless directives from the State or Federal Government change.

“The city asks residents to continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and the Executive Order put forth by Governor Greg Abbott,” stated Stafford. “Help flatten the curve by practicing social distancing, avoiding contact with people outside of your household, and taking as few trips out of your home as possible.”

The full press release issued is attached below:

“In an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the City of Navasota will close City Hall and the Navasota Public Library to the public effective Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The City will continue to provide all services and respond to emergency calls. Customers may continue to call city offices at 936-825-6475 or 936-825-6450.

Utility bills may be paid online at www.navasotatx.gov or by utilizing the payment kiosk at City Hall. Customers are encouraged to utilize online payment options to minimize contact with others during this public health emergency.

Library books may be returned by placing them in the book drop on the east side of the library. Permit requests and plans must be submitted online at www.navasotatx.gov.

The City of Navasota and its Emergency Management Team continue to monitor the evolving situation of the COVID-19 virus, The City requests that all citizens comply with the recommendation of the CDC, President Trump and Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Governor’s executive order includes social distancing of at least six (6) feet, minimizing social gatherings and in person contact with people who are not in the same household, avoid unnecessary travel. Citizens may still access grocery stores and restaurant drive-thru, delivery and curbside pickup as well as any other business the Governor deems essential.”