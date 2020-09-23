Navasota ISD approves air purifiers

Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved the purchase of air purifiers totaling $201,563 that will be used throughout the campus and on busses.

NISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez said $160,993 will be used to purchase air purifiers for classrooms, instructional areas, nurse’s stations, cafeterias, kitchens, libraries, gyms, locker rooms, and offices throughout the district. He also stated the amount of $40,570 will be used to purchase air purifiers for school busses in the district. According to Gonzalez each bus will require two air purifiers.

“Using advanced technologies including active radiant catalysis (ARC), activated oxygen, and ionization, these air purifiers will help us combat bacteria, viruses, odors, pollen, mold, allergens, and dust in our schools,” stated Gonzalez. “We view this implementation as an additional step in helping keep our students, staff, and community healthy and safe.”

Gonzalez said NISD has been working closely with Grimes County officials including Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth and Pct. 3 Commissioner Barbara Walker to see if the purchase of the air purifiers can be reimbursed as part of the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

“After completing these purchases at the district level, we will submit these invoices for reimbursement to Grimes County officials as a Public Health expense under the Coronavirus Relief Fund guidelines. The county auditor will then forward these invoices to the state for approval and reimbursement to the county, and finally to the district, from the Coronavirus Relief Fund,” explained Gonzalez. “We appreciate the assistance being offered by Judge Fauth and our Grimes County officials, and the support from our School Board for approving this purchase, helping keep our students, staff, and community healthy.”

According to Gonzalez the district could begin receiving the air purifiers within the next 3-4 weeks.

COVID-19 positive cases

Director of Personnel and Administrative Services Derek Bowman announced five lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases throughout the district. According to Bowman there are four student cases and one staff confirmed case.

The positive tests include two students at the high school, one student at the junior high, one student at Brule Elementary and a positive faculty member at the NELC Campus. Read more about the positive COVID-19 cases in the article “Grimes County schools battling COVID-19” on page one of this edition of The Examiner.

Board approves new teacher devices

NISD School Board approved the purchase of 121 new Chromebooks that will assist teachers with remote learning. Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Learning Dr. Tracy Brewer said the cost of the new devices is $139,951 and will be paid for using existing Title 1 Grant Funds from 2019-2020.

According to Musick campus principals checked with faculty to see who had devices encountering problems such as being outdated, having a bad battery, operating slow etc. He said outdated devices took priority.

Brewer said some campus administrators didn’t have licensing on their devices that would allow connection to ZOOM or other programs that support learning remotely. She said they will also be able to provide devices for those administrators.

New security cameras and server approved

Security cameras and the security server system will be updated at Navasota High School, after the board approved 71 new cameras valued at $120,422.29 and a new security server system quoted at $35,851.40.

Frank Perez, NISD Director of Technology said the old system and cameras are outdated. He said the new server and cameras will increase the security on campus by replacing the existing analog cameras with high definition cameras and increasing the number of cameras on campus.

NISD Bond Refinanced

Interest rates have lowered since voters approved a $55 million bond in 2017. Christian Merritt, a financial advisor from Live Oak Public Finance LLC suggested NISD resubmit the bond for refinancing. NISD was able to obtain a lower interest rate without extending the life of the bond.

Navasota will save $140,000 per year and $1.4 million over 10 years.

Other action

• Approved 2021 Assessment/ Collection Agreement with Brazos Central Appraisal District.

• Approved resolution for Extracurricular status of 4-H Organization.

Navasota’s next regularly scheduled board meeting is Monday, Oct. 19.