Navasota ISD discusses 2020 CCMR report

Navasota ISD was pleased to announce at its monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees that the State released its annual Public Education Grant (PEG) list and for the second consecutive year, no Navasota ISD campus is on the list.

Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Learning, Dr. Tracy Brewer said the PEG program was started in 1995 for parents to transfer students off of low performing campuses. “That is a great thing to not have a campus designated as a PEG campus,” explained Brewer.

Board member Greg Mock recalls receiving PEG letters. “I remember receiving those letters in the mail and it wasn’t nice. That is a big reason I am on the board, so to hear that is really good. Thank you.”

Brewer also announced the state released the final College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR) student report for 2020 which reflects the 2019 seniors. The state target for students to receive CCMR indicator points is 47%. Brewer said 2019 NISD graduates were at 73%.

The numbers break down further. For African-American the state target was 31% NISD were at 69%. Target for Special Education students was 27% and NISD had 86%. The economically disadvantaged state target number was 39% and NISD got 71%. “We are very proud of all the work at high school that the team is doing for CCMR,” said Brewer.

With COVID-19, Brewer said the percentage of CCMR students dropped due to many certifications as well as SAT’s being canceled. She said they requested to have the 2020 senior students return to campus to complete certifications but due to state restrictions, they were not allowed to return to campus. Despite the lower percentage, NISD is still above the state targeted 47% with 52%.

Operations Report

Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez stated the district has completed the installation of air purifiers on campus but are still awaiting the production of air purifiers for busses. Gonzalez said he received a call that a portion of the 80 air purifiers are ready and he will request a partial shipment. The installation will begin on busses with the longest routes.

According to Gonzalez new scoreboards from Daktronics have been ordered for the Navasota High School Auxiliary gym and both junior high gyms. The scoreboard at the auxiliary gym is a Spectrum scoreboard that is 26-years old and no longer working. He said the scoreboards at the junior high are both Spectrum scoreboards and work but are 24 years old.

Action Items

• Approved resolution regarding tax roll of Grimes County.

• Approved resolution regarding tax roll of Brazos County.

• Approved resolution of Special Education Services Agreement.

• Approved purchase of over $50K for network cabling installation from D&D Electric. The cabling was budgeted as part of a security camera upgrade.

• Approved list of brokers and investment sources.

• Approved updated board operating procedures.