Navasota Library hosting Chat & Chew

Navasota Public Library is hosting Chat & Chew, a book signing by Christina Lee-Williams, M.Ed. April 27, at 5:30 p.m.

Lee-Williams is a Navasota resident and 1990 graduate of Navasota High School. She is an educator and author of four faith-based books. Fiction, non-fiction and autobiographical, all of her books will be available.

The event title derives from the expression "chew the fat" which means to have a friendly conversation. Speaking of her work, Lee-Williams said, "It is my sincere prayer that it will be insightful to the readers and bless their lives tremendously."

Navasota Public Library is located at 1411 E. Washington Ave. Call 936-825-6744 for more information or visit navasotatx.gov/public-library or facebook.com/navasotatx.gov.