Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Republican women eye bills in 88th Lege
Next article
Navasota Public Library receives grant
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 14 hours ago
Last updated 5 hours ago
Read so far

Navasota Library hosting Chat & Chew

Special to The Examiner
March 15, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Courtesy photo Navasota native Christina Lee-Williams, M.Ed. will have a book signing at the Navasota Public Library for her faith-based books.

Navasota Public Library is hosting Chat & Chew, a book signing by Christina Lee-Williams, M.Ed. April 27, at 5:30 p.m. 

 

Lee-Williams is a Navasota resident and 1990 graduate of Navasota High School. She is an educator and author of four faith-based books. Fiction, non-fiction and autobiographical, all of her books will be available. 

 

The event title derives from the expression "chew the fat" which means to have a friendly conversation. Speaking of her work, Lee-Williams said, "It is my sincere prayer that it will be insightful to the readers and bless their lives tremendously."

 

Navasota Public Library is located at 1411 E. Washington Ave. Call 936-825-6744 for more information or visit navasotatx.gov/public-library or facebook.com/navasotatx.gov.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023