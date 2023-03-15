Republican women eye bills in 88th Lege

A key objective of the Grimes County Republican Women is “to promote an informed electorate through political education.” The GCRW’s monthly lunch ‘n learn March 21 will focus on the activities of the 88th Texas Legislature now in session - providing tips on how voters can stay current on the status of bills of interest to them and how to make their voices heard in Austin.

More than 8,000 bills have been filed in the Texas House and Senate since the session convened Jan. 10. The GCRW’s legislative updates and informative speakers will help bring clarity to pending legislation of interest to Grimes County residents before the session ends May 29.

New Hope Church is located at 7908 N Hwy 6 Loop, in Navasota. A pre-lunch social begins at 11 a.m. followed by lunch, speaker, and business meeting at 11:30. Adjournment is approximately 1 p.m.

Lunch is $10. Please RSVP to President Mary Blackburn at mary.blackburn80@gmail.com. Gentlemen are welcomed to attend.