Navasota Police investigating afternoon shooting

Navasota Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting on West Virginia Street in Navasota.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., officers were notified of shots fired at the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers arrived within minutes, and three males were immediately detained. No injuries were reported, however, a portion of the roadway was closed while an investigation was conducted.

The investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if any arrests were made.

Additional information will be released when it is available. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.I