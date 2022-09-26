Contessa “Tessa” Clae Shive was received into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at 13 years of age. Services are entrusted to Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Tessa was born in Bryan, Texas on November 30, 2008. She came into this world fast and furious and continued to live her life that way.

The daughter of Jeffery and Kara Shive of Singleton/Iola, Texas; Tessa brought excitement, love and light to so many. To know Tessa was to love Tessa. She was quiet but outgoing, a friend to so many, caring, stubborn, loving, fun, beautiful and faithful. She loved her siblings, they were her world. She loved deeply, fiercely and with her whole heart. Tessa was definitely one of a kind. She loved riding horses and was an active member of Iola 4H and the Grimes County Horse Show. She played volleyball and softball on the Iola Jr. High teams, and softball with Grimes County Little League.

She left this life sooner than expected, and before we were ready, but we trust the Lord’s plan and give Him thanks for the time she was ours. Tessa truly was and will continue to be a source of joy and light to our family and so many friends throughout the Navasota, College Station, Iola and surrounding communities. Heaven has received another precious angel.

Tessa will continue to live on in the hearts of her parents Jeffery and Kara Shive; her brother Cadence, and sisters Cotulla, Cavenlea and Charis; paternal grandparents Bill and Tracy Shive of Navasota and Janie Batts of Fort Worth; maternal Grandparents Ray and Vickie Tucker of Morton, Connie Tucker of Carrollton, and Kenny and Jorja Kimball of College Station, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was welcomed into Heaven by great grandparents Nelda and Bo Shive, Joe Mike Batts and Jane Pender Batts, Doris and Ray Marcum, Opal and Burgess Tucker, grandparents Rodrick Hayes, Joseph Mirisciotti, and great aunt Laura Imhoff.

Contessa surrendered her life to Jesus in the summer of 2020 and proclaimed her faith publicly with baptism at Cross Baptist church in Cross, Texas on October 31, 2021. She went on to live out her faith touching so many hearts and sharing the love of Christ with everyone around her. Her life and faith will continue to touch the hearts of all who hear her story.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Iola High School Gymnasium (7282 Fort Worth Street) Iola, TX 77861.

In lieu of flowers, The Tessa Shive Memorial Scholarship fund has been created in her honor. Donations can be dropped off at any Citizen’s State Bank or mailed to Citizen’s State Bank, PO Box 908, Navasota, Texas 77868. NOTE: TESSA SHIVE MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP http://www.firsttouchfamily.org/contessa-shive

You are invited to leave kind words and fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.