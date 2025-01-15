Navasota Police Officer killed in pursuit

A Navasota Police Sergeant was killed Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 15, as he attempted to help stop a wrong way driver being pursued by College Station Police Department. The female suspect also died in the collision.

Navasota Police Sergeant, Mark Butler, 35, was transported to Grimes St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota where he succumbed to his injuries.

The pursuit began around 3:15 p.m. College Station Police were pursuing a female driving a black, 2023 Jeep Wrangler. While driving southbound on Texas 6, the vehicle exited FM 2154 and turned eastbound onto FM 2154 then turned southbound in the northbound lane. The vehicle continued south against the flow of traffic.

Navasota Police Department was dispatched to assist in the pursuit. Sgt. Butler was traveling northbound on Texas 6 when the Jeep struck his 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe Police vehicle head–on.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased on scene. Her identity hasn’t been released. The reason for the pursuit has not been released.

The Texas Highway Patrol District Crash Reconstruction Team with the assistance of the State Crash Team is conducting the ongoing investigation.

An official press release was issued Wednesday evening by the City of Navasota.

Navasota Police Department Mourns the Loss of Officer in Line of Duty

This afternoon, the City of Navasota and the Navasota Police Department suffered a

devastating loss as one of our officers tragically passed away in the line of duty.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the officer was involved in a vehicle accident during a pursuit

of a suspect. Despite the heroic efforts of first responders, the officer succumbed to

injuries sustained in the crash. The suspect involved in the pursuit was also pronounced

deceased at the scene.

The fallen officer, Sergeant Mark Butler, was a dedicated public servant who exemplified

courage, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our

community.

“This is a heartbreaking day for our department and our city,” said Michael Mize, Chief of

the Navasota Police Department. “We grieve the loss of a beloved member of our law

enforcement family and ask for the community’s prayers and support during this

unimaginable time. Sergeant Butler’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The City of Navasota extends its deepest condolences to Sergeant Butler’s family,

friends, and colleagues. We remain united in honoring his life and service, while we work

to support those affected by this incident.

The incident is under review by the Texas Department of Public Safety, with the full

cooperation of outside investigative agencies.

Details regarding funeral services and ways to honor Sergeant Butler will be shared as

they become available. We ask for patience and privacy as the family and department

mourn this loss.