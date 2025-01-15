Iola canceling classes due to increased illness

IOLA — Sickness is affecting students and staff at Iola Independent School District forcing the school to close the remainder of the week.

Iola Superintendent Jeff Dyer said average student attendance is around 95%. Attendance has dropped to 83% and 25 employees have missed work.

School is canceled Thursday and Friday, Jan. 16–17. The district is off Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “Hopefully with the holiday on Monday that will give us enough time to get over this illness,” Dyer said.

Junior high basketball games scheduled for Jan. 16 are canceled. Varsity basketball games scheduled Jan. 17 are rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18, in Mumford. Varsity boys will tip–off at 4 p.m. and the varsity girls will follow. Junior varsity games are canceled.

The district plans to thoroughly disinfect. Dyer said custodial staff will spend Thursday and Friday disinfecting all classrooms, offices, cafeterias, busses, fieldhouse, gyms and bleachers.

For more information visit, www.iolaisd.net.