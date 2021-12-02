Navasota Police seize stolen weapon, drugs

Navasota Police arrested 24-year old Jermaine Williams of Navasota Thursday afternoon, Dec. 2, on drug trafficking and stolen weapon offenses.

According to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, an investigation was being conducted at a home in the 200 block of Fanthorp Street in reference to narcotics activity and tips from recent shootings.

“Officers observed a vehicle leaving the residence and attempted a traffic stop,” explained Myatt. Myatt stated the vehicle was located on the 400 block of Bell Street, and after a short foot pursuit Williams was taken into custody.

Officers found Williams in possession of a stolen pistol from Houston, suspected marijuana and cash money. “Officers executed a search warrant at the residence on Fanthorp Street and seized over five pounds of marijuana and other items related to narcotics trafficking,” said Myatt.

Williams will be booked into the Grimes County Jail and charged with Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Marijuana 5lbs-200lbs, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Evading, and Possession of Stolen Firearm. Myatt stated the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be added.