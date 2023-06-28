Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Community turns out for AIR Gomez opening
Navasota Summer Library Fun!

June 28, 2023 - 00:00
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Bestfriend Puzzle Winners
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Friendship Day
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Friendship Day
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Pets with a Mission
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Pets with a Mission
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Pets with a Mission

The Navasota Public Library hosted Friendship Day Wednesday, June. 21, and Pets with a Mission Friday, June. 23. Attendees brought their best friends to play challenging teamwork games testing their strategies. Jemal Jones and Korbin Gonzalez, both age 7, won the Puzzle Piece challenge against other best friends. Those who attended Pets with a Mission picked a book and read with a dog of their choice. The next Pets with a Mission will be Friday, July. 14.

