Navasota Summer Library Fun!

The Navasota Public Library hosted Friendship Day Wednesday, June. 21, and Pets with a Mission Friday, June. 23. Attendees brought their best friends to play challenging teamwork games testing their strategies. Jemal Jones and Korbin Gonzalez, both age 7, won the Puzzle Piece challenge against other best friends. Those who attended Pets with a Mission picked a book and read with a dog of their choice. The next Pets with a Mission will be Friday, July. 14.