DARIN WISNIESKI 1969 – 2023

Charles Darin Wisnieski, 53, of Plantersville, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023, in Plantersville.

Visitation with the family and friends was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, at Lindley-Robertson- Holt Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 4, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 9175 FM 1371 in Chappell Hill. A parish rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m. with a Funeral Mass being celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church with Rev. Thaddeus Tabak, SDS as the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery, 6200 Chadwick-Hogan Rd. in Chappell Hill.

Darin was born on December 23, 1969, in Houston, Texas. He unexpectedly passed in Plantersville, Texas on September 21, 2023, at the age of 53.

He is survived by his loving wife, Miranda (Mandy) Wisnieski; his children, Raigan Wisnieski, Chad Wisnieski, and Brianna Backhus; his mother, Bronyn Morace; his father, Charles Wisnieski; his stepmother, Jayne Hollywood; his stepbrother, Jody Pawlak; and his grandchildren Kinsley Deans and Jon-Henry Murray.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Chad Marion Wisnieski.

Darin had a large presence in many lives. Some called him Darin and some preferred to call him “Big D”. Those closest to him, called him Dad or Grandaddy. Darin was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and time on the lake. In addition, he enjoyed grilling and smoking barbecue with his friends. Darin also cherished spending Saturday afternoons with his dad, watching Sunday football, and listening to classic country music.

Darin married the love of his life, Miranda “Mandy” Wisnieski on May 17, 2008. Their unconditional love holds many cherished memories throughout the years of their marriage. Darin took great pride in each one of his children’s accomplishments and adored his grandchildren.

While the loss of Darin has shattered many hearts, his friends and family find comfort in knowing that he is in a better place. May he rest in peace.