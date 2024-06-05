Neighbor says alleged dog killer is suspected of murder

Joshua Land, the suspect accused of killing his dog in the parking lot of Annie’s Country Store in Navasota Saturday morning, June 1, may also be a suspect in his father’s death. While continuing their investigation Monday, June 3, into the shooting at the convenience store, Navasota Police requested a welfare ...

