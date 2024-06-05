Wharton, Bender win Republican runoff

Gary Bender was elected as the new constable for Grimes County Pct. 3 and 4 during the Republican Primary Runoff May 28. Bender defeated Courtney Armstead 469 to 355 with 56.92% of the votes. The race began with three candidates in the March 5, Republican Primary. Bender garnered 44.39% of the ...

