Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Panthers pouncing to new adventures
Next article
Neighbor says alleged dog killer is suspected of murder

Wharton, Bender win Republican runoff

June 05, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt Text

Gary Bender was elected as the new constable for Grimes County Pct. 3 and 4 during the Republican Primary Runoff May 28. Bender defeated Courtney Armstead 469 to 355 with 56.92% of the votes. The race began with three candidates in the March 5, Republican Primary. Bender garnered 44.39% of the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024