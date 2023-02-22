NISD Board approves 2023-2024 calendar

Following the recommendation of teacher and community online surveys, Navasota ISD Board of Trustees approved Calendar A for the 2023-24 school year.

Calendar A received 82% of the vote by teachers and staff with 209 total votes. There were 39 votes (15.3%) for Calendar B and seven votes (2.7%) for Calendar C.

The survey received great input from the community with a total of 1,319 votes. Calendar A received 1,060 votes (80.4%) followed by Calendar B with 166 votes (12.6%) and Calendar C, 93 votes (2.7%).

The approved calendar will allow 10 additional days off throughout the year including a fall break from Oct. 9 – 13, and a winter break Feb. 19 – 23. School will begin Monday, Aug. 14, and the final day is May 23. Spring break is March 11-15.

NISD Board Member, Jennifer Ramirez, asked about the impact on hourly employees such as cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodial staff etc. since there will be 10 fewer workdays.

Navasota Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick said those discussions have been had but a decision hasn’t been made. Navasota ISD contracts bus drivers through Gold Star Transit and custodial staff through SSC Services For Education. Musick said for hourly employees paid directly by the school, the solution may be to adjust hourly rates to compensate for the additional days off so employees will receive the same amount of pay. He explained those funds have already been budgeted for so it may be relatively easy to do.

Energy Savings

During the operations report, a representative from Ideal Impact Inc. spoke to board members about services they provide including a free analysis.

Ideal Impact has delivered savings for over 165 school districts in Texas and state they can bring savings back to the districts M&O Budget. They said regardless of district size, type or location, they have an approach that works for everyone. They have worked with districts including Franklin ISD and Sweeny ISD.

Key project features include:

• No heavy equipment purchases – they optimize what the district currently has.

• No financial risk.

• Short term projects target sustainable results.

• Shared, guaranteed savings completely fund implementation.

• Free, non-binding evaluation to see how they can help.

• Positive cash-flow provides free district improvements, giving a virtual endowment from the start.

Maintenance truck

The board approved the purchase of a new maintenance truck. NISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations said the district received two bids, one from Sterling Auto in Navasota and the other from Wiesner in Huntsville.

The bid from Sterling was $63,540.76 for a 2023 Chevrolet 2500. Wiesner bid $59,364.00 for a 2023 GMC 3500. The board approved the recommendation to purchase from Sterling.

Other Action

• Approved Update 120.

• Approved joint election with Grimes County and Brazos County for the May 6 election for Board of Trustees Position No. 5, currently held by Amy S. Jarvis.

• Approved NISD District of Innovation Plan.

The next Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for March 20, at 6:30 p.m.