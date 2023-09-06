NISD Board approves updated code of conduct

There are new changes for visitors at Navasota Independent School District campuses with the adoption of the updated 2023-24 model student code of conduct approved by the NISD Board of Trustees during the Aug. 28, meeting.

The handbook states parents and other are welcome to visit district schools but must adhere to the following guidelines to ensure safety and avoid disruption of instructional time.

• Request entry to the school at the primary entrance unless otherwise directed by a district employee.

• Report to the main office.

• Be prepared to show identification.

• Exit the school at the primary entrance and leave all exterior doors closed, latched and locked unless actively monitored by a district employee.

If requested by a district employee, a visitor must provide identification such as a driver’s license, other picture identification issued by a government entity, or employee or student identification issued by the district. A person who refuses to provide identification and who reasonably appears to have no legitimate reason to be on district property may be ejected from district property.

Legislation approved House Bill 3 (HB 3) which allows districts to require identification from a person who enters any property under district control.

HB 3 also requires the Texas School Safety Center, in collaboration with Department of Public Safety, to provide information regarding safe storage of firearms including ways parents can effectively prevent children from accessing firearms. Districts will be required to provide that information to the parent of each enrolled student once it is developed.

The safe gun storage information was not available at the time the student model handbook was released.

Harassment

Another approved House Bill is HB 1427.

It expands the offense of harassment under Penal Code 42.07 to include making obscene, intimidating, or threatening telephone calls or other electronic communications from a temporary or disposable telephone number.

Navasota ISD updated the definition of harassment in the glossary to reflect the language in the penal code.

Vaping

The other mandated inclusion into the handbook stems from HB 114. The bill mandates mandatory placement into a disciplinary alternative education program (DAEP) for students selling, giving, delivering, possessing, using, or being under the influence of marijuana, THC, or e-cigarettes within 300 feet from any of the school’s real property boundary line or while attending a school-sponsored or school-related activity on or off school property.

E-cigarette was the key word added to HB 114.

Other action

• Approved a tax rate of just over 98 cents ($0.98534). An 18-cent decrease. Due to the 2017 school bond, the adopted tax-rate was not expected to reach that level until 2040.

• Adopted a budget of $45,940,287 for 2023-24.

• Approved District’s Internet Safety Technology and Responsible Use of Technology Agreement.

• Approved Diamonettes out of state trip.

• Approved no pass, no play exemptions.

• Approved purchase of a 3/4-ton truck from Sterling Auto for a price of $65,511.39.

• Approved replacement of playground structures for John C. Webb Elementary.

• Approved good cause exception for HB 3.

• Approved replacement of rooftop HVAC unit for the High Point Elementary kitchen. The unit will be purchased from and installed by Gowan/Garrett for $50,760.

*Editor’s note – NISD Board of Trustee member Valerie Jefferson was not present at the meeting.