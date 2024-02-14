NISD board calls $71 million bond election

Navasota Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick and the board of trustees recognized District 12 State Representative Kyle Kacal with the inaugural NISD Apple Award during the Feb. 12 meeting. “Representative Kacal championed doing what is right for over 1,200 school districts and millions of students in the state of ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!