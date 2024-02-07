NISD Bond Committee to recommend bond election

A committee will recommend Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustees call a $71 million bond election for the May 4 election during a regular scheduled meeting Monday, Feb. 12. The Navasota ISD Bond Committee met four times this year to evaluate potential growth within the district and evaluate facilities. To ...

