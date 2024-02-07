Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Plantersville accepting applications for Alderman

February 07, 2024 - 00:00
PLANTERSVILLE - Following the untimely passing of Plantersville Alderman, Bishop Dr. Otis Greenwood, Plantersville Council is searching for someone to complete his term. Applications open Feb. 7. Greenwood passed away Dec. 18. He graduated from Navasota High School in 1979 and obtained his bachelor in organizational management from Paul Quinn. Greenwood ...

