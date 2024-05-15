Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
NISD interviews construction management companies

May 15, 2024 - 00:00
News
After voters passed a record bond, Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustee members interviewed three companies to oversee bond construction projects during a special board meeting May 13. NISD received seven bids for Construction Manager at Risk. The list was narrowed to three companies who each interviewed for an hour.

