NISD interviews construction management companies May 15, 2024 - 00:00 Posted in: News After voters passed a record bond, Navasota Independent School District Board of Trustee members interviewed three companies to oversee bond construction projects during a special board meeting May 13. NISD received seven bids for Construction Manager at Risk. The list was narrowed to three companies who each interviewed for an hour.PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!