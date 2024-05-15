WATER RESCUE Stranded man pulled from truck

An elderly man was rescued from flood waters after driving past barricades and into a flooded creek May 8. First responders were dispatched to FM 3090 for reports of a stranded motorist. Rescuers were unable to spot the vehicle, so Navasota Police Officer Kyle Fritz flew a drone over the area ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!