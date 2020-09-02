NISD School Board approves Phase 5 GMP

Navasota ISD Board of Trustees approved the Phase 5 Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) Thursday, Aug. 20, for the final phase of the $55 million school bond that was approved in 2017 by Navasota voters.

“We wanted to make sure we took some time reviewing this because this is the last leg,” said NISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick. “We started this three years ago, Nov. 2017, when we passed that bond. And here we are almost exactly three years lat er fixing to start the last Phase 5 project and so we wanted to make sure we’re tidying everything up from Phases 1-4, know exactly where every penny is and where every penny has been spent along the way and know what is left to complete Phase 5.”

There was a Phase 5 GMP meeting Monday, Aug. 17, once the bids came in and then a construction sub-committee board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 19. “A $55 million project, three years later and we are very close to being on budget,” stated Musick. The bond project is currently 0.03% from being on budget. Musick explained there are possible additional savings from previous phases that can be utilized in Phase 5.

NISD School Board Treasurer Paul Malek said the previous bond was passed for $25 million and they came in almost $7 million over budget which is why they took out loans. We used money from our bond Proposition B to pay off those loans. “On Prop A for $55 million, we promised the taxpayers we were going to stay within the budget. I think we can commend our architect [Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong] and our contractor [Berry & Clay Construction] for meeting the goal that we promised the taxpayers,” stated Malek. Malek said being as close to where they are with still more potential savings is very commendable.

Phase 5 includes one of the most sought improvements with the revitalization of historic Brosig Auditorium. NISD conducted a community survey in 2017 to see if the community preferred renovating the auditorium or having it demolished. Musick said 86% of the community were in favor of renovation.

Renovations will begin with a new roof but will also include updates, so the district can host UIL One-Act Play competitions. Aside from theatre arts, many other fine art programs also utilize the facility including band, choir, dance team and the community.

Auditorium renovations (included but not limited to)

• Stage will be extended. With that includes the removal of 100 seats in the front dropping the seating capacity from 800 to 700. The seats are in great shape and a treasured commodity. Seats that are removed will be used to repair remaining seats.

• There will be five dressing rooms, work room, store room, loading dock and an audio/visual room.

• New curtains will be installed.

• Acoustics will be installed as well as dimmable lighting, a new sound system, an electronic projec tion screen and projector and the facility will have the option for video recording.

• A new entry way into the auditorium will prevent light from coming in when the doors open.

• Restrooms will be renovated with new fixtures and an increase in fixtures.

Phase 5 is anticipated to begin mid-September and all phases of the bond project are planned to be com plete by Aug. 2021. Follow all bond construction at navasotaisd.org.

Deficit Budget Approved

Navasota ISD Business Manager Valerie Moore presented the school board with a deficit budget of $2,080,472.00 for 2020- 2021. “In that is a lot of one-time expenses for new classrooms for different things that are needed that were not included in the bond,” said Moore.

Musick said about $1.5 million of the deficit budget are for one-time expenses. It will cover some classroom furniture, technology needs, cabling, cameras etc. “I feel comfortable with the bulk of that not being annual expenses that are going to come back next year. They are going to be one-time expenditures that are going to get us equipped and up and running,” explained Musick. “It is our goal to be back on track with a balanced budget next year.”

Moore added, “just because it is a deficit budget of that much doesn’t mean we will spend it all. We may be able to return some of it back to fund balance.”

“Everybody knows my opinion with a fund balance that could be considered excessive, and the only way to get that money out of fund balance and back into the revenue spending is to run a deficit budget,” stated Malek. “We asked the auditors numerous times and the only way to do it is with a deficit budget.”

According to TEA, schools should maintain a fund balance to operate a school for a minimum of two months. “We are well in excess of that,” said Malek. “It is money that is only drawing 0.25% interest and it is taxpayer’s money, so we need to use it for capital improvements that are proposed within the budget.” The proposal passed unanimously.

Navasota ISD’s next scheduled board meeting is Sept. 21.