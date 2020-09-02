COVID-19 causes Iola campus closure

Iola Independent School District Superintendent Scott Martindale issued a press release Thursday, Aug. 27, announcing the suspension of on campus instruction at its secondary campus due to lab confirmed COVID-19 positive cases on campus.

According to the press release, the secondary campus suspended on campus learning Friday, Aug. 28 and will remain suspended through Friday, Sept. 4. The suspension comes two days after Iola ISD announced three students have tested positive for coronavirus. On campus instruction will resume Tuesday, Sept. 8. All students will be required to log in and participate in remote learning Monday, Aug. 31 and will continue remote learning throughout the duration of the suspension of face-to-face instruction. Any students needing a device for remote learning was able to pick one up at the high school.

During the closure of campus, a deep cleaning will be conducted to disinfect the entire secondary campus.

COVID-19 has also forced the cancellation of Iola’s first two football games against Thrall and Normangee, originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, and Friday, Sept. 4, respectively.

In an additional press release issued by Iola Friday, Aug. 28, a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at Iola Elementary. The campus will remain open.

An investigation is being conducted at both campuses to determine individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. Iola ISD urges anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to contact their physician and Iola ISD School Nurse Saundra Elliott, 936-394-2361. Anyone with a lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test is also urged to contact Elliott.

