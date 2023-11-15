NPD continues Operation Blue Santa

You’re invited to join Navasota Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa.

Operation Blue Santa focuses on fulfilling wish lists to less fortunate children in Navasota, who are in need and for a variety of reasons and will most likely not receive any toys during the Christmas season.

Business donors and personal donations are needed to help continue this project successfully. With your participation, this program should help at least 75 children in Navasota have a special Christmas this year.

Operation Blue Santa will accept names of 25 or more students from the three elementary schools in Navasota ISD through recommendations from the counselors and/or teachers. Navasota PD hopes to extend this program to older students in the future — depending on the generosity of the community.

The goal this year is to spend at least $100 for each child. A wish list will be given to each child, along with a letter to the parents explaining the program. Children will be asked to share their personal wishes, along with their clothing sizes. Each child will fill out a personalized wish list. A committee will review the lists to determine which items need to be bought. Police officers (and/or designees) will purchase the necessary items.

These purchases will be secured in a special location until Thursday, Dec. 23, when the gifts will be distributed. Families will be invited to come to the Navasota Center at a designated time so that Blue Santa will be able to distribute the individual gifts. Photos may be taken at this time. Community leaders are also invited to attend this special occasion.

If unable to attend pick up on Dec. 23, please contact NPD to make other arrangements.

There are six donor levels available: Christmas Angel — $1,500; Santa’s Helper — $500; North Pole Star — $250; Elf — $100; Reindeer — $75; Sleigh $50. Custom donations are also available, and any donation amount is appreciated.

If you are interested in participating in Operation Blue Santa either by donation, volunteering time for shopping, organizing, etc. contact Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize, mmize@navasotatx.gov or via phone, 936-727-0575.