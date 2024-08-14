Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Council reviews proposed budget
lola fire consumes home and vehicles

NPD fenced in by design

August 14, 2024 - 00:00
News
The Navasota Planning & Zoning Commission held Public Hearings Aug. 8 to receive comments and take action on two parking lot requests initiated by the City of Navasota. Vehicle security lot P&Z approved a conditional use permit application allowing the Navasota Police Department to park vehicles on city-owned property at the southwest ...

