Officers execute warrants, arrest five Navasota men

A collaboration of law enforcement officers executed warrants in multiple locations April 30, netting five arrests including charges of aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 30, Navasota Police Department and several assisting agencies arrived at a housing complex on the 500 block of Laredo Street to execute the first round of warrants.

The warrants stemmed from a robbery and shooting investigation on April 8, at approximately 2 a.m., which left one person in critical condition. Officers reported after a narcotic transaction, the dealers robbed the buyers at gunpoint and in the process one of the buyers was shot.

Officers were contacted by CHI St. Joseph Grimes Hospital that they had a shooting victim who was being transferred in critical condition to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

Navasota Investigators identified the suspects wanted in connection with the robbery and warrants were issued which resulted in four arrest.

Officers arrested Dekeimus Jessie, 18, and charged him with two counts of Aggravated Robbery (first-degree felony); Michael Oaks, 19, two counts of Robbery (first-degree felony); Rubin Ethel, 17, two counts of Robbery (first-degree felony); and Devonte Oaks, 21, two counts of Robbery (first-degree felony).

Officers then executed a search warrant at the 800 block of Spur 515. On the way to execute the search warrant, officers located Latrance Washington, 25, from Navasota, outside of the residence in possession of several bags of marijuana and bottles of liquid codeine.

Officers searched his residence and located over 5 ounces of marijuana, a firearm, over $50,000 in cash and stolen property. Washington was charged with Possession of Marijuana (4-5 ounces) and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm. Additional charges are pending.

Navasota Police Department and College Station Police Department have been collaborating on recent vehicle thefts and burglaries in both jurisdictions. Officers believe several persons involved in the robbery are linked to the theft ring. Several items recovered in the search warrant are being linked to the thefts. The investigation is ongoing.

Assisting Navasota PD in the execution of the warrants were College Station Police Swat, Brazos County Sheriff Swat, Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). Assisting medically were Navasota Fire Department and CHI St. Joseph ambulance service.