One person killed in Hickory Hill Road stabbing

One person is dead and another in custody following a stabbing just after midnight Oct. 25, on Hickory Hill Road, south of Navasota.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Hickory Hill Road around 12:05 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. The stabbing victim, a male in his early 20’s, was transported to Grimes St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota with a stab wound. He was later air–lifted to St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan where he succumbed to his injuries.

A female was arrested. The incident is still under investigation by Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

Identities of the deceased and the female that was arrested have not been released.