CHARLOTTE HOLT BOSSART 1952 – 2024

Charlotte Marie Holt Bossart, 71, of Plantersville, Texas, was a much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She peacefully passed away on Friday, October 18, 2024, with Pat Bossart, her husband of 50 years, by her side.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home on Monday, October 28, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, at the First United Methodist Church (256 S. Main St, Anderson, TX 77830). Interment will follow at 1:45 p.m. at the Houston National Cemetery.

Charlotte was born November 8, 1952, to Robert Lee and Mary Patricia Carmena Holt in Houston Texas. She grew up in the Houston suburb of Spring Branch where she formed many lifelong friendships. In 1970, she graduated from Spring Branch High School and attended Stephen F. Austin where she earned her Batchelor’s degree and met her future husband. Returning to Houston, she began her career with Shell Oil Company.

For the next eight years she and Pat built their lives together in Cypress, Tx. which at that time was in the country. In 1981, they were blessed with their first daughter Kimberley and Charlotte became a full-time mom. In 1987, they adopted Kathleen and their family was complete. At that time, Charlotte began a new career with the adoption agency helping other families navigate the adoption process.

After many years of rewarding placements and the city growing up around them, Charlotte and Pat retired to Plantersville. There she helped care for her aging parents, assisted her brother with his business, and cared for her grandson, Jayden, whom she loved dearly. Charlotte is a seventh generation Texan with pre-statehood roots in Grimes County and a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents Patricia and Robert Holt; her paternal grandparents, Cicero Alan and Sophronia Elvira Pritchett Holt; and her maternal grandparents, John Allen and Vera Ellen Bernard Carmena.

Charlotte is survived by her husband Pat; daughters, Kathleen Bossart and Kimberley Smallwood and grandson Jayden, all of Plantersville; brothers, Tim Holt and wife Martie and Grant Holt and wife Mary Jane of Navasota; and sisters, Becky Keels of Houston and Patricia Holt of Plantersville.

For those that desire, the family has suggested memorials in Charlotte’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at:www.alz.org or a favorite charity.