Paulhill's celebrate their own 'living history'

BY CONNIE CLEMENTS Examiner reporter Five generations of the Paulhill family will gather in Shiro Saturday, Sept. 10, to celebrate the 105th birthday of patriarch Booker T. Paulhill. This real cowboy has survived two pandemics, two world wars and the Great Depression. He witnessed the discovery of penicillin, the first man ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!