Stolen vehicle, drugs uncovered
September Yard of the Month

Paulhill's celebrate their own 'living history'

News
BY CONNIE CLEMENTS Examiner reporter Five generations of the Paulhill family will gather in Shiro Saturday, Sept. 10, to celebrate the 105th birthday of patriarch Booker T. Paulhill. This real cowboy has survived two pandemics, two world wars and the Great Depression. He witnessed the discovery of penicillin, the first man ...

