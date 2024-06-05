Pecan Grove PUD, 380 back to drawing board

Following a lengthy public hearing, the Navasota City Council rescheduled consideration of a zoning amendment request and Chapter 380 Agreement for the proposed Pecan Grove Estates PUD (Planned Unit Development) to June 10. If approved, the separate but related items on the May 28 Regular Meeting agenda would have allowed ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!