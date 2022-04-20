Pivonka promoted to Sergeant

Grimes County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputy Lawrence Pivonka was promoted to GCSO Patrol Sergeant Monday, Apr. 18. Pivonka began with GCSO in Sept. 2009 as a jailer. In 2015 he attended and graduated from TEEX Police Academy them worked as a Deputy for the Grimes County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division from 2015-2019. Pivonka then became SRO (school resource officer) in Grimes County from late 2019-2020. He returned to the Patrol Division in 2020 where he felt he could better serve citizens. Courtesy photo