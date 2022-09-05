Possible missing person near CR 201

Grimes County Sheriffs Officers and other first responders are searching for a potential missing person in Plantersville.

According to Sheriff Don Sowell, a 42-year-old white male with red hair and a goatee was reportedly visiting friends off of County Road 201.

Sowell said the alleged missing person called his aunt in Houston and told her he left the residence and began walking down the railroad tracks.

While walking he told the aunt he was bitten by a dog and fell into a briar patch. He also told her he only had one bar if service on his cellphone.

The alleged missing person has a history of substance abuse, but Sowell said it is unknown if he is impaired.

Sowell stated at this time they don’t have a lot to go on. More details will be released as they are available.