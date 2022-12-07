Preparing for Home for the Holidays

There will be several road closures in Navasota Saturday, Dec. 10, to ensure the safe celebration of the annual Home for the Holidays event.

The following streets: McAlpine Street from LaSalle to Farquhar and Farquhar Street from McAlpine Street, will be closed from 11 a.m. until at least 9 p.m.

A lighted Christmas parade is set for 6:00 p.m. Parade lineup is on Brosig Avenue beginning at 5 p.m. Brosig Avenue and Brule Street will close at 5 p.m.

The following streets will close prior to the start of the parade and will remain closed until the parade concludes.

• Leon Street at Washington Avenue.

• Wood Street at Washington Avenue.

• S. Brewer Street at Washington Avenue.

• Church Street at Washington Avenue.

• Nolan Street at Washington Avenue.

• Millican Street at Washington Avenue.

• Intersection of La Salle Street at Washington Avenue.

• Farquhar Street at Washington Avenue.

• Railroad Street at Washington Avenue.

• Washington Avenue from Brosig Avenue to 9th Street.

• 9th Street at Washington Avenue.

• 10th Street at Washington Avenue.

All traffic along Washington Avenue and Highway 105 West from FM 379 to Brosig Avenue will be closed for East and West bound traffic beginning at approximately 5:45 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Navasota Police Department will reroute traffic via the truck route of FM 379 during the parade.

Home for the Holidays Event

Join the City of Navasota in celebrating Home for the Holidays and make memories for you and your family Saturday, Dec. 10. This is a FREE family event open to the public.

Events throughout the day include:

• Navasota Famers Market 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Start your morning at the Navasota Farmers Market, located at the Navasota Public Library.

• Christmas in the City – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free photos with Santa located in City Hall as well as free activities including a bounce house, mechanical reindeer, and polar express train rides to explore the spirit of Christmas in Downtown Navasota. Shop local and enjoy holiday deals, Christmas music and FREE hot chocolate and Christmas cookies.

• 6 p.m.

Light the Night with Navasota’s Annual Parade and Tree lighting. The annual lighted Christmas parade will come down Washington Avenue, Downtown Navasota at 6 p.m. The community tree lighting will take place shortly after the end of the parade. Parade attendees are encouraged to walk over to the grounds of City Hall to enjoy the Christmas tree lighting ceremony with remarks from the Mayor and City Manager as well as Christmas carols from the Navasota High School Choir.

If you would like to participate in the lighted Christmas parade, register at https://navasotatx.rja.revize.com/forms/4641. Register to become a vendor in Downtown Navasota at the event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Complete the form, https://navasotatx.rja.revize.com/forms/4640.

Home for the Holidays is an event created to provide holiday entertainment and holiday memories for families. Home for the Holidays is free, and everyone is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Navasota City Hall, 936-825-6475.