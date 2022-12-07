OFELIA RODRIGUEZ AVILA RUIZ

Ofelia Rodríguez Ávila Ruiz, 56, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

She was born November 30, 1965 in Moroleón, GTO, México to José Trinidad Rodríguez and María Dolores Andrade. Ofelia married and moved to Navasota, TX where she worked at NISD as well as St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital.

Ofelia enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, music, and traveling. Ofelia had an ability to influence others in a positive way; her contagious laughter and smile made her friends to all, and she was always willing to lend a hand.

She is survived by her husband, Agustin Ruiz; children, Maritza Ruiz and Daniel Ruiz; as well as a large extended family, including brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will host a memorial service at a future date. Express condolences at Callaway-Jones.com.