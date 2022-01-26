Rattlers remain undefeated

Navasota continued District 24- 4A play undefeated picking up wins over El Campo (59-50) and Sealy (42-28).

The red-hot Rattlers (3-0) powered past the El Campo Ricebirds at Rattler Gym Tuesday, Jan. 18. Kaddon Hubbard, a sophomore post, led Navasota with 15 points. Also helping the Rattler attack were Ja’Mar Jessie with 10, John Lee, eight and Cash Douglass, eight. Tradarious Frazier and JJ Graves each scored five. D’Angelo Jackson recorded four, Javyn Jessie three and KP Powell rounded out the scoring with one.

Navasota traveled to Sealy Friday and manhandled the Tigers 42-28. Hubbard once again led the Rattler scoring attack with 12. Freshman Javyn Jessie had nine points, followed by Frazier with eight, Douglas, six; Ja’Mar Jessie, four and Lee three.

The Rattlers hosted Royal Tuesday, Jan. 25 (results were not available at press time). Navasota plays at Bellville Friday, Jan. 28, beginning at 7:15 p.m. then host Wharton Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7:15 p.m.