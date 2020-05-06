Resident’s faith, cooperation key to grant award for roads

The faith and tenacity of Blackberry resident Ever Johnson will be rewarded later this year when contractors begin much-needed road repairs in her flood prone community. The work is being funded by a HUD Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), a grant that Grimes County most likely would not have received without Johnson’s willingness to be part of the problem’s solution.

Johnson’s family has lived in the Blackberry Community north of Plantersville since its founding in the 1800s. Historically, flooding has plagued its roads.

Johnson said, “The main issue is when it rained, we got trapped in. The new road they built as another access, it flooded also. Sometimes you were trapped for days.”

Johnson recalls as a child having to get off the bus at the creek and wading in water up to her neck.

She said, “I was one scared little girl. My oldest brother would put me on his shoulders and wade across but when he graduated, I was on my own. It’s time for a better way to travel!”

After graduation, Johnson left Grimes County to attend college. She served in the Navy during the Gulf War, but when she returned, little had changed. So, in 1996 she decided to take her concerns to Grimes County Commissioners’ Court.

Persistence

Beginning with the administration of Judge Ira Haynie, through Judges Betty Shifflett and James Dixon, and into that of Judge Ben Leman, Johnson was a fixture at commissioners’ court pleading the case for the Blackberry community.

During her time at the podium, she often reminded commissioners of the Bible parable about “the old woman and the crooked judge.” The parable is about a judge who finally grants the request of a persistent widow to avoid being worn down by her repeated requests.

Johnson told the court, “I’m not going to stop coming. I’m going to come faithfully until something gets done.”

Johnson organized meetings for each new incoming Pct. 2 commissioner to hear their Blackberry constituents’ concerns. Her meetings attracted residents from other precincts with similar road issues, but the result was “a lot of broken promises.”

Johnson continued, “God finally put somebody in place to help here, Ben Leman. He said he’d do his best to get something done and he understood why I kept coming to commissioners court.”

Part of the solution

Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walker said, “Ever had pushed the County for a long time to do something substantial about the roads and the flooding in the Blackberry Community. These issues require substantial improvements to be made, much more than the County could afford.”

He continued, “After the 2016 floods, we got an opportunity to apply for a grant from the General Land Office, under HUD’s CDBG program.”

About that same time, personal issues prevented Johnson from attending commissioners court.

She said, “It dawned on me that God was up to something. That’s when Mrs. Burns (Bobbie Burns, Road & Bridge Dept.) called me and asked, ‘Would you be willing to do the survey for the grant?’ I said whatever it takes! I can’t complain about it and not want to be part of the solution.”

According to Walker, HUD requires neighborhood surveys to establish if the area meets low to moderate income requirements.

He said, “These are door-to-door surveys and involve talking to people about their incomes - sensitive stuff. We enlisted Ever to help conduct these surveys, as someone who is known as a community leader and trusted by the neighborhood. She readily agreed to do this and enlisted her daughter and others to help.”

Walker continued, “Without Ever’s help and efforts to do this, I don’t believe we would have been able to get enough responses to meet the criteria to qualify.”

In 2018 Grimes County was awarded the $2 million grant with the majority of funding for work in the Blackberry Community. The project is currently in the design phase with construction scheduled to begin in December.

Dedicated to the cause

Former county judge, now District 13 State Representative Ben Leman said, “I will never forget the first time I met Ms. Ever Johnson when I listened to her state a public comment at the beginning of commissioners court one day. She politely, but very sincerely, explained her situation and desire while letting us know she would be working on this issue until we get it solved for good!”

Leman and Walker made multiple site visits trying to determine the cause and explored many corrective actions within the county’s budget, as well as grant funding. Leman recalled that the first grant they applied for was denied but “she kept her spirits up and continued to work with us to find the resources.”

He continued, “I am so happy for Ms. Ever Johnson and the Blackberry Community to know one of the grants was awarded to this project! This is such a testament to a successful approach for citizens to take in overcoming obstacles. She realized from the beginning that our county budget was limited, yet she committed herself to working with us patiently as we pursued funding through various grants that take a long time to reach a decision. Good things like this happen when good citizens, like Ever Johnson, work with a good, responsive government to become part of the solution!”

Would she do it all again? Johnson laughed and said, “Yes. If this didn’t work, I was going to run for commissioners court myself.”

As for others facing what seems like unsurmountable obstacles, Johnson said, “Be dedicated to the cause because sooner or later something is going to happen.”