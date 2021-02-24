Reyes sentenced 25 years for assault of a child

ANDERSON – Joseph “JoJo” Castulo Reyes, 34, pled guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child Monday, Feb. 22, before the 12 District Court Judge David Moorman. Reyes was sentenced to 25-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system.

In addition to his sentence, Reyes will be required to register as a sex offender in Texas for the remainder of his life.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received information in November 2018 that Reyes fathered two children with an underage female. Investigators contacted the victim and began investigating. Grimes County District Attorney Investigator John Wren worked with the Sheriff’s Office on the case.

With consent from the victim, investigators collected DNA samples from the children in question. Wren collected a DNA sample from Reyes, and during an interview obtained a confession to the sexual abuse.

Further investigation, including a review of birth certificates and social media communication, revealed the abuse by Reyes began when the victim was under 14 years of age. DNA results confirmed Reyes fathered the two children.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Reyes, but he fled with the victim. An alert about Reyes was released and circulated by the media and on social media. Due to the outpour of support, Reyes was arrested within 24 hours. Reyes was pulled over in Kansas with the victim and the two children in the vehicle with him. He was arrested an extradited to Texas to await trial.

“Joseph Reyes was sentenced to prison for 25 years without putting the victim and her children through the emotional stress of a jury trial,” stated Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cain.

Wren was happy to be able to put a criminal of this nature behind bars. “The victim in this case was physically, mentally and sexually abused by this defendant for years,” explained Wren. “It is a classic case of a child victim being groomed and then abused. Reyes being in prison will give her [the victim] a chance to heal, move forward and rebuild a life for herself and her children.”

Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender thanks the community for the assistance that led to the capture of Reyes. “We are grateful to the public and KBTX for getting the information circulated about the arrest warrants,” said Bender. “Reyes definitely would not have been located as quickly were it not for that public support.”

Reyes faced a punishment range from five to 99 years. He is currently being held in the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.