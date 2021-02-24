CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH - MILDRED EDWARDS

Born and raised in Navasota, Mildred Edwards has always turned pages in life-learning from the past and building for the future.

Growing up on Highway 105 about a quarter mile from the Navasota River, one of seven children, Edwards said she was unaware racism existed. She grew up in a “booming little community” and had German, Caucasian, and Hispanic neighbors. “It was awesome,” Edwards said of her childhood. “We shared a lot of fun and happiness playing together as children.”

It wasn’t until 1949 when Edwards began attending school that she received a “rude awakening.” This was the first time she realized something about her was a little different. She attended George Washington Carver School, which served as a school for African American students from 1870 till 1968 when the schools were integrated.

“That was when I realized we were segregated,” explained Edwards. “We went to our school and they went to their school. That was a big shock because we played together every day, so when we had to go our separate ways then I realized there was something different about me. But it didn’t hurt our upbringing because we still maintained those friendships through the years.”

Daddy instilled education

Even before attending school, education was instilled in Edwards by her daddy, George Lance Taylor. He was known to everyone as Lance Taylor. He described himself as being a “jack of all trades and master of none,” but Edwards said her daddy was “one smart man.” She said he could work Trigonometry problems in his head and always read the newspaper from cover-to-cover. “Daddy always made us siblings describe a current event that was going on in the world and when we started school, we had to tell him what we learned each day,” explained Edwards. Edwards’ dad had an uncle that was a professor at Harvard University, and he took great pride in education.

Edwards recalled a time Texaco offered her daddy a job out of town, but she said her and her siblings “cried and screamed,” so he thanked them for the opportunity but said he couldn’t leave his children behind.

Her daddy helped her turn down a job that she wanted growing up but knew she was unable to take. Edwards wanted to apply for a job at one of the local stores. “My mother told me I should know better than to think they were going to hire me,” recalled Edwards. “I said well they are going to have to tell me no. So, they told me no.” They told her the position had already been filled.

A couple weeks later, Edwards’ friend told her they were still looking to fill the position. She spoke to her daddy and he spoke with the Moore family, who he was employed by. One of them went to the store owner and told him they needed to hire her. “They called me and said they decided not to use the person they hired and wanted to give me a chance,” said Edwards. “My daddy prepped me for the speech and said you thank them kindly but tell them no thank you, because you know how you got it and it was not by your merit. That was the end of that.”

Edwards said she learned a valuable lesson from that experience. “I learned it is not how much you know; a whole lot depends on who you know. That is one reason why in my life I sought out the people I knew could help me to advance in life. I worked hard and I networked hard.”

Prairie View A&M University

After graduating from Carver in 1961, Edwards attended Prairie View A&M University. She wanted to be a Psychiatrist, but at PVAMU a Psychology major was not offered, so she switched to business and personnel administration. She was hired by PVAMU as an administrative assistant.

While employed at PVAMU she married and began taking night classes at Houston Community College, but a severe car accident while traveling caused her to cease attending classes – her husband no longer wanted her to travel the roadways at night.

During her time at PVAMU she was introduced to the university president at the time, Dr. Alvin Thomas. “He told me I was too intelligent and too educated not to serve on some of the boards and positions and immediately named me Active Director of Educational Placement,” stated Edwards. She served in that role for three years.

At the time there were approximately 15 schools recruiting educators from PVAMU. Edwards increased that number of schools to over 100 even reaching schools in Alaska. Edwards said she looked at the technical department and noticed engineers from PVAMU were not getting the notice she felt they should be receiving so she asked to work with technical placement. The program was successful, and companies began recruiting PVAMU engineers and placing them in jobs, however there was a low retention rate.

Edwards said she wondered what was going wrong, so she visited with the employees and the employers. “Employers were recruiting minority job candidates and placing them in suburban neighborhoods that the candidates knew nothing about and were uncomfortable. “She developed a program call TLC (Train to Launch a Career). She traveled all over the country conducting seminars to teach companies how to recruit minority workers. The training included producing packets that could be given to minorities which included black churches, black-owned businesses, and black organizations in the area, so they felt more comfortable in the towns they were being recruited to work.

Edwards continued to serve on countless boards including: The Brazos Valley Council of Governments, Navasota Planning and Zoning Commission, Navasota City Council, Brazos Valley Workforce Board, George Washington Carver Alumni Association, Navasota Education Foundation (founder) are just a few on a long list of organizations that Edwards has served.

Model City

Edwards spoke at the Freedom March June 19, 2020. During that speech she expressed Navasota can be a model city for other cities to learn how to unite and move forward. “I still hold true to that statement,” proclaimed Edwards.

“We have to maintain the communication we have with each other and with our leaders,” explained Edwards. “Our city is the perfect size. Small enough that we have direct contact with our leaders but large enough that we have enough people diversity that we can show unity can be achieved.”

Edwards said many use racism as an excuse not to be successful, but that has never held her back. “There was always a racial divide, but I never let that put a damper on my life.”

Surrounding myself with influential people

Edwards has always prided herself in surrounding herself with influential people. Whether it was visiting with well-known poet Mya Angelou, visiting with Rosa Parks and sharing laughs about the time she refused to give up her seat on the bus, dining with Jesse Jackson and Andrew Young or attending Obama’s inauguration as a special guest of Chet Edwards, who joked he and Mildred were cousins.

One of the most influential people Edwards met and prided herself in spending a lot of time with was George Thomas Mickey Leland. He was an anti-poverty activist and former U.S. Congressman. His life was cut short in a plane crash.

Whether working for PVAMU, Texas A&M University, Navasota ISD, Texas Workforce or serving the community, Edwards has always and continues to turn pages learning from the past and wholeheartedly giving everything to leave a better legacy for future generations.