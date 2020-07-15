RV park a big hit with city council

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, July 13, and after a public hearing with no comments against, approved a specific use permit request from Glenn Fuqua for the development of an RV park on property behind 9524 Highway 6 Loop South. RV parks are not currently permitted in B-2 General Business District, necessitating the permit application, which was approved by Planning and Zoning June 25.

The development will be built on 2.271 acres behind the Western Steakhouse and Dancehall and accommodate 42 RVs.

Engineer Paul Malek said, “Each unit is designed so that it can have the largest RV made on the market today, plus a vehicle parking space in front of it and in back of it.”

Council member Grant Holt said, “It is a great location. It’s easy off and easy on, right on the highway.”

Mayor Bert Miller cited the need for an RV park after the city park closed and said, “This is just wonderful news!’

Zoning request approved

Following a public hearing with no comments against, council members approved a zoning change application submitted by Miriah Cunneen on behalf of Anthony J. Cunneen for properties located along Fairway Drive. The application requested to change properties described as Fly Away Field, Block 1, Lot 1 and 2, from A/O, Agriculture Open Space District, to B-1, General Business District, and to change Fly Away Field, Block 1, Lot 3 from A/O to R-1A, high density, single dwelling unit, 7,000 SF lot, Residential District. The City had recently annexed the property at Cunneen’s request.

Realtor Nancy Perry responded to questions about potential land use saying, “The one lot will become a new home. Then we have some folks interested in the possibility of putting a new convenience store on the actual front corner of 105 and Fairway Drive. The section in the middle is kind of left up to demand. It could become residential but we’re anticipating a strip center with mixed use, possibly things like hair salons, coffee shops… and there’s been some discussion about small patio homes.”

City continues support for GHRC

Phyllis Allen presented the annual activity report for the Grimes Health Resource Center. According to Allen, the bus still picks up residents for appointments and shopping and the need for volunteer drivers continues. It was also noted that use of telehealth counseling service usage is up. While activities have been canceled because of COVID-19, an event is tentatively planned for August.

City council members voted to continue to support the GHRC with $5,500 in assistance.

Residents interested in learning more about the free services provided by GHRC are urged to call (936) 870-4575.

HOT funds for arts renewed

City council approved renewal of the annual funding contract with the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley in the amount of $21,600 to administer Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funds. The funds will provide local arts grants for the Navasota Artists in Residence, the Navasota Theatre Alliance, Navasota Grimes Chamber of Commerce events and Washington-on-the-Brazos.

City COVID report

City Manager Brad Stafford reported 224 cases in Grimes County with 103 within Navasota city limits. He reiterated his skepticism with the reported 33 recovered, 18 lost to follow up and one hospitalization that remains stagnant.

He said, “I question those numbers with what we know, personally, from talking to people.”

Stafford also reported a negative test rate of 92.47%, and a positive test rate of 7.6%” which is below the state average.”

Stafford said, “We continue to try to monitor this and I spoke on the phone today with Rep. (Ben) Leman and expressed my concerns. Staff met with commissioners’ court this morning and we’re working to improve Grimes County’s ability to handle health issues. This is something we’re all working on.”

Other council action

•Approved Resolution 675-20 designating Grant-Works, Inc. as the administrative services provider for the 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – Mitigation.

•Approved Resolution 676-20 designating Bleyl Engineering as the engineering provider for the 2020 Texas Capital Fund Downtown Revitalization Program for sidewalks, lighting, and benches on Washington Avenue, east of LaSalle Street.

•Approved adoption of a Citizen Participation Plan for the Texas CDBG Downtown Revitalization Program to address grievances.

•Approved renewal of a Grazing Contract with Larry and Mildred Wood for 25 acres at $30 per acre for grazing and baling purposes at the closed landfill.

•Received a list of nominees to the board of trustees to the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool.

•Approved the Consent Agenda which included the minutes and expenditures for the month June 2020.

Staff report

•Received a report from Marketing and Communications Coordinator Madison Brooks about the July 4 Navasota Freedom Festival.

•Received a pool update regarding reduction of hours due to loss of lifeguards.

•Received a jobs report from finance intern, James McKenzie, providing statistics on the City of Navasota that included inflow/outflow of workers living in or outside the city and jobs held by workers living in the city, historical population data and projections as well as Grimes County data on industry specialization.

•Received a board and commission activity report.

Remarks of visitors: Four citizens spoke with questions and concerns related to orders for wearing for masks, the mayor’s proclamation about mass gatherings of 10-plus people, city ordinances regarding mobile homes and a thank you and question about the recent roadwork on Brule Street.