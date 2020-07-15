SH 249 road work at SH 105 visible soon

In just 3-4 short months, travelers on SH 105 East will get their first glimpse of road work that will connect SH 249 to SH 105.

Ronnie Becker, Transportation Engineer for TxDOT said, “Basically, pretty much all of the clearing has been completed throughout that part of Grimes County. Cross drains have been installed except where it will tie into 105. Bridge work is ongoing and they’re doing some dirt work building roadway embankments.”

He continued, “As soon as they get some utilities squared away, it’s my understanding they’ll start working on the 105 portion of it… within the next 3-4 months.”

Becker said, “The majority of what will be in Grimes County, where it crosses 1774 just north of Todd Mission to 105, will be a two-laned undivided highway.”

According to Becker, SH 249 will have 12-foot lanes in each direction with 10-foot shoulders and will tie into SH 105 East approximately 1 mile west of FM 1748 (7 miles east of Navasota).

Addressing the passing lanes that will be added midway between Todd Mission and SH 105, Becker said, “Basically, it will be four-lane, two lanes each direction.”

The landscape familiar to frequent SH 105 travelers will take on a new look with a bridge that provides a direct connection for travelers on SH 249 headed west on SH 105 to Navasota and destinations beyond.

Becker said, “Eastbound 105 will have a bridge that goes up and over and feeds into southbound 249.”

At this time, not all traffic will have direct access to SH 249.

Becker explained, “If coming from Plantersville to 249, we will have signage that will direct you to turn left at FM 1748. It tees into CR 306. Take a left on CR 306 to 249. There is no direct connector if heading westbound out of Plantersville to 249.”

According to Becker, long range plans include a four-lane highway with the direct access not available now. The current contract completion date is mid-2023. For updates to the SH 249 project, go to https:// txsh249.com.