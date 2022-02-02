Schools take precautionary measures

The potential impact of inclement weather across Grimes County has triggered changes to local school districts.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, until 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, for Grimes County. Mix of light freezing rain and ice pellets are possible for these areas. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch is possible. Slippery conditions may develop especially on elevated roadways, bridges and overpasses.

Due to inherent risks, school districts have elected to close or dismiss early Thursday.

Iola Independent School District announced school will be closed Thursday, and a decision for Friday will be made Thursday afternoon.

Navasota ISD will have early dismissal as follows: High Point Elementary - 11:15 a.m., John C. Webb and Brule Elementary – 11:30 a.m., Navasota High School – 12 p.m., Navasota Junior High and W.B. Bizzell Academy – 12:10 p.m.

Richards ISD and Anderson-Shiro CISD will both dismiss Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Both Anderson-Shiro and Richards stated the time missed will not have to be made up because the district has bad weather days and extra minutes built into their calendar.

