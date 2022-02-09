Snakes slithering to the coast

The University Interscholastic League issues a biennial realignment in an effort to level the playing field as enrollment numbers fluctuate. Navasota Independent School District is the lone district in Grimes County that will see major changes from the Feb. 3, realignment.

In 2022-2024, Navasota will compete on the gridiron in 4A-Division 1, moving up in classification from 4A-Division II. The Rattlers move from a six-team district to a seven-team district.

District 12-4A Division I, Region IV has the Rattlers heading toward the Gulf of Mexico for many of their games. “We got lucky because the realignment could have gone a lot of different ways for us,” said Navasota Head Football Coach Casey Dacus. “We’re relieved we don’t have to drive to schools near Louisiana, but at the same time we are still going to have to do a lot of traveling.”

The Big Blue Train will spend a lot of time on the rails and see a lot of new district foes. The furthest trip is against the Brazosport Exporters, approximately 132 miles one way. Other teams in the district and distance of travel include the Bay City Blackcats (122 miles), Alvin Iowa Colony Pioneers (101 miles), El Campo Ricebirds (100 miles), Needville Bluejays (93 miles) and the Stafford Spartans (83 miles).

“We’re excited about it. There are new faces and new challenges, and we have already started to gather information on these other teams and see what they are all about,” explained Dacus.

One team everyone is familiar with is the El Campo Ricebirds who were perfect in district last season and advanced three-rounds deep in the playoffs behind their five-star running back, Rueben Owens. They finished the season 11-2.

Owens rushed for 2,989 yards as a junior and 46 touchdowns on 248 carries. He also caught 15 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Owens listed his top-five potential colleges as USC, University of Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia.

“That is the elephant in the room, so to speak,” said Dacus of El Campo and their star back. “El Campo will probably be the favorite in the district specifically because of their running back who I believe at last check is listed as the number one running back in the nation. We’ve seen him on film and he is the real deal. It will be exciting and fun to play them here.” Dacus said they will host El Campo in 2022.

Navasota’s volleyball and basketball realignment are similar to last season with each team moving from Region III to Region IV and ex panding from a six-team to a seven-team district. Both teams will compete in District 25-4A against the Bellville Brahmas, El Campo Ricebirds, Royal Falcons, Sealy Tigers, Wharton Tigers and new district foe the Needville Bluejays.

Anderson-Shiro Owls

In football, the Owls will again compete in District 12-3A Division II, Region 3. They remain a seven-team district with the only change is the Trinity Tigers replace the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs. Other district teams remain the same: Newton Eagles, Hemphill Hornets, Kountze Lions, New Waverly Bulldogs and the Warren Warriors.

Owl Volleyball and basketball will expand to an eight-team district. They remain in District 23-3A. The Hardin Hornets drop out of the district with two additional teams added, the Crockett Bulldogs and Shephard Pirates. Other teams in the district include: Tarkington Longhorns, Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans, New Waverly Bulldogs, Onalaska Wildcats and Trinity Tigers.

Iola Bulldogs

Iola football drops from a seven-team to a six-team district in District 13-2A Division 2. Dropping out of the district are the Somerville Yeguas, Burton Panthers and Snook Bluejays. Added to the district are the Bremond Tigers and Chilton Pirates. Rounding out the district are the Bartlett Bulldogs, Granger Lions and Milano Eagles. Iola Volleyball will compete in District 23- 2A, a five-team district including: Centerville Tigers, Hearne Eagles, Leon Cougars and Normangee Panthers.

In basketball Iola will compete in District 26- 2A, a six-team district including the Burton Panthers, Mumford Mustangs, Normangee Panthers, Snook Bluejays and Somerville Yeguas.

Richards Panthers

Volleyball – District 27-1A: Buckholts Badgers, Calvert Trojans, Dime Box Longhorns, North Zulch Bulldogs.

Basketball – District 29-1A: Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box, Fayetteville Lions, McDade Bulldogs, North Zulch Bulldogs, Round-Top Carmine Cubs.